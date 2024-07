Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

This was Ozuna's fourth straight multi-hit game, and he's swatted five homers over his last eight contests. He put up Atlanta's first and last runs in the win. For the year, the slugger is up to 26 homers, 77 RBI, 57 runs scored, 20 doubles and a .301/.377/.584 slash line through 93 games. Ozuna hit a career-high 40 long balls last year and looks to have a decent chance to match that number in 2024.