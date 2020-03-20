Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Hasn't found timing at plate
Ozuna was having a rough spring at the plate when MLB was put on pause, hitting .083 (2-for-24) with no extra-base hits and a 1:12 BB:K.
If he were a kid trying to crack the roster for the first time that kind of performance would be worrisome, but Ozuna's track record suggests it was just a matter of time before he found his rhythm, although the interruption in the schedule could reset that clock back to zero. After slugging at least 23 homers in four straight years, the 29-year-old is set to hold down a spot in the heart of Atlanta's batting order once the regular season finally begins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....