Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Hasn't found timing at plate

Ozuna was having a rough spring at the plate when MLB was put on pause, hitting .083 (2-for-24) with no extra-base hits and a 1:12 BB:K.

If he were a kid trying to crack the roster for the first time that kind of performance would be worrisome, but Ozuna's track record suggests it was just a matter of time before he found his rhythm, although the interruption in the schedule could reset that clock back to zero. After slugging at least 23 homers in four straight years, the 29-year-old is set to hold down a spot in the heart of Atlanta's batting order once the regular season finally begins.