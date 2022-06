Ozuna went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 12-10 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

There has always been plenty of pop in Ozuna's bat, and his home run off Anthony Desclafani now gives him 13 home runs on the year. Despite being a career .270 hitter, the 31-year-old slugger is only slashing .227/.275/.414 in 2022. Baseball Savant ranks him in the 90th percentile of xSLG so it is possible that his slash line normalizes upwards towards his career standard.