Ozuna (finger) was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.
Ozuna fractured two fingers on his left hand while running the bases Tuesday against the Red Sox. While he won't require surgery, he's expected to miss at least six weeks, meaning he won't be back on the field until shortly before the All-Star break at the earliest. Guillermo Heredia should see time in left field in his absence, with at-bats opening up for Ender Inciarte in center.
More News
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Won't require surgery•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Out at least six weeks•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Dealing with two dislocated fingers•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Leaves with finger issue•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Puts on power display•