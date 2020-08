Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees.

Ozuna put the Braves on the board with his 436-foot shot to left in the sixth inning, and he also hit a two-bagger earlier in the contest. The 29-year-old has a .273/.372/.530 slash line with four homers, five doubles and 11 RBI through 19 games.