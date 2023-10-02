Ozuna went 2-for-3 with two homers, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Nationals.

Ozuna got his day going with a three-run blast in the third before sending out his 40th home run of the season in the ninth. Ozuna finished with seven RBI over the final two games of the year and ends the regular season with 100 RBI for the first time since 2017. Ozuna also reached 40 homers for the first time in his career and has had a tremendous bounce back campaign. The 32-year-old heads into the playoffs slashing .274/.346/.558. His .904 OPS and .284 ISO were both his highest marks since the shortened 2020 season.