Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Reds on Thursday.

Ozuna struck out two more times after going hitless with three strikeouts in Game 1, but the homer means he's now driven in a third of Atlanta's runs this postseason. His career playoff slash line sits at .283/.313/.362 through 11 games, nine of which came last season with the Cardinals.