Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
Ozuna left the yard with a 414-foot solo homer against Adbert Alzolay in the sixth inning. It was the second long ball in as many games for the 30-year-old, who is off to a slow start at the plate this season, though he's now hit safely across four games. On the year, he's batting .189/.287/.295 with 13 RBI and three home runs.
