Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Thursday's 6-3 win over Miami.

Ozuna's fourth-inning solo shot put Atlanta up 4-2, which was all the offense the team needed to win. His last five games played have all come against Miami, and he's torched his former team by going 7-for-21 (.333) with three homers, six RBI, seven runs scored and a 3:5 BB:K over that span. That solid stretch has raised his slash line to .153/.256/.375 over 82 plate appearances, so he still has some work to do to get his numbers in the respectable range. He also has five homers, eight RBI and 10 runs scored this season.