Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, three runs scored and two RBI in a 13-1 pounding of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Ozuna doubled and scored in the fourth, had an RBI single and scored in the fifth and hit a solo shot in the seventh. After a difficult July where he produced a .195/.247/.368 line, the veteran got off to a great start in August on Tuesday. It was the fourth time this season that he had three hits in a game and just the second time since April 12. He's now hit seventh in Atlanta's time seven times in his last 12 starts.