Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Lands with Braves

Ozuna agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Ozuna will join his third organization after recording .241/.328/.472 slash line with 29 homers and 89 RBI in 130 games with the Cardinals in 2019. The veteran outfielder is still considered one of the league's premier power hitters after averaging 30 home runs and 100 RBI over the past three years. Ozuna figures to slot into the cleanup spot following the departure of Josh Donaldson, while the Braves plan to use him as their everyday left fielder, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

