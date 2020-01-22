Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Lands with Braves
Ozuna agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Ozuna will join his third organization after recording .241/.328/.472 slash line with 29 homers and 89 RBI in 130 games with the Cardinals in 2019. The veteran outfielder is still considered one of the league's premier power hitters after averaging 30 home runs and 100 RBI over the past three years. Ozuna figures to slot into the cleanup spot following the departure of Josh Donaldson, while the Braves plan to use him as their everyday left fielder, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...