Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

He opened the scoring with a blast off tiring rookie Daniel Castano in the seventh inning. Ozuna is now up to five homers and 12 RBI through 22 games, supplying the power Atlanta was looking for when it signed him to a one-year deal back in January.