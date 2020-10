Ozuna went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three runs and four RBI during Thursday's Game 4 win over the Dodgers.

The 29-year-old hit a solo homer during the fourth inning and his RBI double during the sixth gave the Braves a 3-1 lead while chasing starter Clayton Kershaw. Ozuna is 11-for-40 with three homers, three doubles, 10 RBI and 14 strikeouts through nine playoff games as the Braves are one win away from advancing to the World Series.