Ozuna went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Cubs.
The veteran slugger got the ball rolling with a first-inning blast off Kyle Hendricks. Ozuna hasn't has much success at the plate so far, hitting .187 with only two homers and 12 RBI through 24 games, but he does have a modest three-game hitting streak going.
