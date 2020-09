Ozuna went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Marlins.

Ozuna smacked two of the Braves' five long balls on the night, giving Bryse Wilson (five shutout innings) plenty of run support in the right-hander's first start of 2020. Since opening September with a three-homer game, Ozuna hasn't slowed down much at the dish. He's slashing .379/.455/.759 with nine home runs, 30 RBI and 15 runs in 21 games on the month.