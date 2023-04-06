site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Not in lineup Thursday
Ozuna is out of the lineup Thursday against the Padres.
The hot-hitting Travis d'Arnaud will DH and bat cleanup, with Kevin Pillar covering left field and hitting eighth. Ozuna is just 1-for-17 (.059) with six strikeouts out of the gate this season.
