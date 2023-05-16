site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Not in lineup Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ozuna is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.
Eddie Rosario will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and bat fifth with right-hander Dane Dunning on the mound for Texas. Ozuna had drawn three straight starts at DH prior to this night of rest.
