Ozuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Though he's produced two home runs through Atlanta's first 10 games, Ozuna has otherwise gone 0-for-25 at the plate with 10 strikeouts against five walks. He still should have a fairly clear path to seeing the lion's share of the reps at designated hitter while both Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) and Michael Harris (back) are on the injured list, but Ozuna's ongoing struggles at the plate mean that he'll likely be subject to more days off than most of Atlanta's other regulars. Eddie Rosario will spell him at designated hitter Monday while Kevin Pillar fills Rosario's usual spot in left field.