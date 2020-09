Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI single and a pair of walks in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

Ozuna's biggest contribution was his go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning, but that was just the beginning of a back-and-forth sequence. Atlanta got the win in the end as Freddie Freeman hit a walkoff two-run homer. Ozuna is up to 17 homers, 55 RBI, 37 runs scored and a .335/.429/.629 slash line through 58 games this season.