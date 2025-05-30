Ozuna went 2-for-7 with three walks and two runs scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader split with the Phillies.

The veteran DH reached base multiple times in each contest, extending his on-base streak to 11 games in the process. During that stretch, Ozuna's slashing .333/.480/.564 with three homers, six RBI and eight runs, and his current .428 OBP on the season would shatter his previous career high over a full campaign of .378, a mark he set last year. Ozuna did post a .431 OBP over 60 games in the abbreviated pandemic season of 2020.