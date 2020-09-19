Ozuna went 2-for-4 with with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk Friday as the Braves beat the Mets 15-2.

Ozuna quickly got the scoring started for the Braves with a bloop RBI single to right in the first to put the Braves up 1-0. He topped that the following inning by crushing a changeup to the second deck in left field to extend the Braves' lead to 5-0. Ozuna, like the majority of the Braves' hitters, has had an outstanding month of September in which he has hit .380/.457.732 with seven home runs, 34 RBI and 12 runs scored in 17 games.