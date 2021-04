Ozuna went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in Saturday's loss against the Cubs.

Ozuna was unable to replicate his three-hit performance from Friday, but he seems to be leaving his slow start to the season behind after hitting in four of his last six outings. He's still hitting just .211 with a .560 OPS, but the veteran outfielder seems to be trending in the right direction after beginning the season going 4-for-32 over his first nine games.