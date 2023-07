Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

He took Hoby Milner deep in the sixth inning to tie things up at 6-6, setting the stage for a game-winning Matt Olson homer in the eighth. Ozuna will be sorry to see Milwaukee leave town -- he had two doubles and four long balls during the three-game series to bust out of a July slump. On the season, the 32-year-old is slashing .236/.309/.479 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI in 87 contests.