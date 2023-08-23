Ozuna went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

His fifth-inning shot off Tylor Megill gave Atlanta a 3-0 lead and proved to be the difference in the game. Ozuna has gotten hot again, going yard three times in the last two games and slashing .342/.419/.632 in August with five homers and 14 RBI in 21 contests. Despite his ice-cold first month of the season, the 32-year-old slugger has an .836 OPS in 2023 -- his best performance over a full season since he erupted for a career-best .924 OPS in his final year with Miami in 2017.