Ozuna went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's win over the Phillies.

Atlanta scored all 11 of its runs over two innings, the third and the fifth, and Ozuna went yard in both. The 29-year-old is hitting .313 with four homers and nine RBI over the last eight games, boosting his slash line on the year to .280/.382/.559.