Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles and a run scored in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Phillies.

Ozuna had RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He also scored a run on a Nick Markakis double in the second. The 29-year-old Ozuna has eight homers, 23 RBI and 18 runs scored through 33 games this year.