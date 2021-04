Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a pair of walks, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Cubs.

Though he didn't slug one of Atlanta's five home runs on the night, Ozuna got on base enough to benefit from the team's offensive onslaught. After a sluggish start to the season, Ozuna looked dialed in at the plate throughout the three-game series in Chicago, producing a 1.100 OPS and a 3:3 BB:K.