Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs scored and two walks in Friday's 6-3 win over Milwaukee.

Ozuna and Ozzie Albies launched back-to-back solo homers in the fifth inning, extending Atlanta's lead to 4-1. It was Ozuna's sixth home run of the season. He improved his slash line to .216/.297/.358 on the year.