Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With the top two teams in the National League East closing their series with a day game after a night game, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker decided it was an ideal time to give Ozuna some time off. Adam Duvall will start in left field and Eddie Rosario will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter while Ozuna heads to the bench for the first time since June 19.