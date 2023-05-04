Ozuna went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 14-6 win over the Marlins.

Facing the team he spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with. Ozuna launched a grand slam in the second inning off Braxton Garrett before tagging Garrett again in the third for a solo shot. Ozuna's had an awful beginning to the season -- he had only two solo homers and no other RBI through 19 games coming into this one -- but if he heats up at the plate, he should quickly reclaim the starting DH spot. The 32-year-old is slashing only .147/.247/.338 through 77 plate appearances.