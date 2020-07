Ozuna went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Rays.

One of the free passes was intentional, but this was still an impressive display of patience from the 29-year-old. Ozuna did post a career-high 11.3 percent walk rate in 2019, and if he continues to improve in that area he could emerge as a genuine OBP asset in leagues utilizing that category.