Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Dodgers.

Ozuna ended August with seven homers over his last 10 games, and he kept that prodigious power streak going right into September. Across his last 11 games, he's batting .488 (20-for-41) with 12 extra-base hits. Prior to the surge, Ozuna was batting .249 and slugging .477 -- those marks are now at .272 and .543, respectively. He's up to 32 homers, 76 RBI, 71 runs scored and 20 doubles through 118 contests overall.