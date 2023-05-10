site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Sits out Wednesday
Ozuna is absent from Atlanta's lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Atlanta is going with Sean Murphy in the designated hitter spot and Travis d'Arnaud at catcher. Ozuna had started each of the last seven contests.
