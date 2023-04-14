site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-marcell-ozuna-sitting-out-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Sitting out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 14, 2023
at
3:45 pm ET
•
1 min read
Ozuna isn't starting Friday against the Royals.
With Ozuna still struggling at the plate to start the season, the team will start with him on the bench against Brady Singer and the Royals. Eddie Rosario will instead serve as Atlanta's DH with Kevin Pillar getting the start in left field and batting eighth.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read