Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 19, 2023
at
12:35 pm ET
•
1 min read
Ozuna will sit Wednesday versus the Padres.
Ozuna will take a seat after he went 1-for-7 with a double, a walk and a strikeout in the first two games of the series against San Diego. Eddie Rosario will slot in at designated hitter while Kevin Pillar enters the lineup in left field and bats ninth in the series finale.
