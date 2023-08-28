Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

The veteran slugger got hold of a first-pitch slider from Scott Alexander in the sixth inning and drove it over the wall in left-center field, bringing Atlanta to within a run, but the NL East leaders were never able to find an equalizer in an eventual 8-5 loss. Ozuna has hit safely in six straight games and 22 of his last 23, ripping off a .386/.457/.735 slash line during that blistering stretch with seven of his 29 homers and 21 of his 70 RBI on the season.