Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against the Reds in a 7-6 victory Saturday.

Ozuna singled home a run in the third inning and added a solo shot to right field in the seventh. The long ball was the second in three days for the veteran and his 15th overall this season. Ozuna is on pace to reach the 30-homer mark for the second time in his career, with the other being in 2017 with Miami.