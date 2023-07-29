Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 10-7 win over the Brewers.

The veteran slugger hadn't had a multi-hit performance since July 5, slashing a brutal .082/.132/.143 in the following 14 games with a 3:19 BB:K, but Ozuna appeared to find his stroke again Friday. Atlanta could pick up another bat at the trade deadline to work into the corner outfield/DH mix, but the streaky 32-year-old likely still has some job security after his rampage through May and June. On the season, Ozuna sports a .746 OPS with 19 homers and 44 RBI in 85 contests.