Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.
Ozuna hit a solo shot in the fifth inning to put the Braves on the board. The designated hitter is having arguably his best month of the year, slashing .261/.261/.696 after picking up at least one hit in five of six games. He has just three strikeouts during that span and has taken his batting average from .223 to .229. The homer in Wednesday's game was his third of the month, after hitting four in all of June. Ozuna is up to 17 home runs on the season.