Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Marlins.

Ozuna provided Atlanta with key insurance via a 422-foot homer in the seventh inning. The 34-year-old has now gone deep four times in as many games, racking up six hits and eight RBI in that span. He's slashing .240/.369/.427 with 19 homers, 56 RBI and 47 runs scored this season and should remain the team's primary DH amid his recent hot streak.