Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

One game after blasting three home runs, Ozuna stayed hot at the plate by slugging a solo home run Wednesday. He now has 12 long balls on the season. Besides his power production, Ozuna has collected at least one hit in 14 of his last 15 games, during which he's slugged eight home runs while also collecting 20 RBI and scoring 12 runs. Overall, he's maintained a .301/.390/.624 line across 154 plate appearances.