Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Colorado.

Ozuna connected on a solo home run in the second inning off Peter Lambert, marking the outfielders' sixth home run of his last eight games. Over that stretch, Ozuna is 15-for-30 (.500) with 11 runs scored and 13 RBI. He's also collected a hit in 24 of his last 25 appearances and is slashing .267/.340/.529 on the season (115 games).