Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 win against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Ozuna launched a monstrous 452-foot, two-run shot to center field. It was his ninth long ball of the season, seven of which have come since May 3. After hitting a miserable .085 though the end of April, Ozuna has turned things around with a huge month of May during which he is batting .328 (21-for-64) with seven homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored through 17 contests.