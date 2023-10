Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a triple and a three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

Ozuna tagged Jordan Weems for a three-run shot in the fifth inning, marking the outfielder's 38th long ball of 2023. Over his last 12 games, Ozuna is 17-for-49 (.347) with four home runs and 15 RBI while striking out at a 26.4 percent clip.