Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

The 31-year-old slugger hadn't swiped a base since August 2019 coming into the season, but Ozuna suddenly has two steals in the last five games. It's otherwise been a brutal May for him, as he's gone 6-for-50 (.120) through 13 contests with one homer, four RBI and five runs.