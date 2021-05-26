Ozuna was diagnosed with fractures in his ring and middle fingers on his left hand Wednesday but won't require surgery, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Ozuna underwent X-rays that revealed dislocated fingers Tuesday, but his CT scans and other tests Wednesday revealed a more serious issue. Even though he won't need to undergo surgery, Ozuna is expected to miss at least six weeks.
