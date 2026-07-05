Braves' Martin Perez: Expected to go on IL

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss told reporters after Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Mets that Perez (forearm) will likely be placed on the 15-day injured list despite X-rays coming back negative, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Perez's left forearm was struck by line drive off the bat of Juan Soto during the fifth inning. That resulted in Perez leaving the game, and he ended up being credited for the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter across 4.1 innings. A minimum stint on the IL would have the veteran southpaw back in Atlanta's rotation just after the All-Star break, though it remains to be seen whether he'll need more time to recover.