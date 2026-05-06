Perez (2-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

It was announced Wednesday morning that Perez would get the start instead of Grant Holmes, and the southpaw was solid, holding Seattle to one run through his first five innings before Julio Rodriguez added on with a solo shot in the sixth. However, Atlanta's offense couldn't muster anything against Bryan Woo in an eventual 3-1 defeat, leaving Perez with his second loss. Overall, Perez has been solid as a swingman for Atlanta this year. His ERA sits at 2.38 with a 1.00 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 34 innings.