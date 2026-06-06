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Braves' Martin Perez: Fans five, earns win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perez (4-3) earned the win Friday against the Pirates after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.

Perez has pitched at least five innings in each of his last four starts and has earned the win in the last two while posting a 4.35 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 19:9 K:BB across 20.2 innings in that stretch. While he hasn't turned heads with his performances, at least he's limiting the damage and receiving enough support from the offense to get the job done. His next start should come against the White Sox on the road next week.

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