Braves' Martin Perez: Four shutout innings in return

Perez took a no-decision Wednesday against the Padres, allowing no runs on one hit and four walks in four innings. He struck out three.

Making his return from the 15-day injured list with a bruised forearm, Perez fared about as well as Atlanta could have hoped for Wednesday. The 35-year-old southpaw showed some signs of rust with a lack of control, matching a season high in walks, but he still turned in his first scoreless start since April 28 against Detroit. Perez will take a 3.38 ERA, his best mark since 2022 with Texas, 1.20 WHIP and a 65:36 K:BB over 85.1 innings into his next scheduled outing in New York against the last-place Mets.